Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.37 N/A 0.76 16.28 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has 11.24% stronger performance while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.