Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.22 N/A 0.76 16.28 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.