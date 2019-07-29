Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.17 N/A -0.32 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 27.56% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.39% 1.19% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.65%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.