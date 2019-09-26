Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A 0.76 16.28 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.17 N/A 1.71 12.67

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of StoneCastle Financial Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.