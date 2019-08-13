Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.41
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Principal Real Estate Income Fund
|0.47%
|1.32%
|1.97%
|10.64%
|5.98%
|15.72%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.
