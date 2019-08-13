Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.41 N/A 0.76 16.28 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 0% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund.