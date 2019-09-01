Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.02 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.