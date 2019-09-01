Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparison side by side

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.26
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.02
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
