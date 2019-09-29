Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.27

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Gladstone Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.