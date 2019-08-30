Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) Contrasting side by side

Since Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.26 N/A 0.76 16.28 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.46 N/A 0.28 92.04

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Capital Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Capital Corporation