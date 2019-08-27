Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.34 N/A 0.76 16.28 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.54 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.