Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.34
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.54
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
