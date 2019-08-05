Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A 0.76 16.28 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 25.39% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.