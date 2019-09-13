Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparison side by side

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.09 N/A 0.76 16.28 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.15 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 27.29% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.