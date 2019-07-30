Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.17
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.77
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 7.11% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|1.47%
|1.84%
|6.59%
|11.25%
|7.32%
|12.05%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
