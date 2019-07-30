Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.17 N/A -0.32 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.77 N/A 0.33 42.38

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 7.11% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.