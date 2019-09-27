Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Black Knight Inc. 62 2.58 140.58M 1.12 56.74

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Black Knight Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Black Knight Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Black Knight Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Knight Inc. 226,303,927.88% 9.4% 4.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 90.2% of Black Knight Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4% of Black Knight Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Black Knight Inc. 1.44% 4.39% 16.12% 30.02% 21.65% 40.52%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Black Knight Inc.

Summary

Black Knight Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Black Knight, Inc. provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans. It also provides LoanSphere Invoicing to organize images of paper documents within a particular file, capture information from imaged documents, manage invoices, and offer various users access to data needed for monitoring and process management. In addition, this segment provides LoanSphere Empower, which supports retail and wholesale loan originations; LoanSphere LendingSpace that supports correspondent loan originations; LoanSphere Exchange, a platform, which offers interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and investors; Insight suite of solutions designed to help lenders meet loan quality and disclosure requirements; and eLending platform, which hosts a range of on-demand services that provide electronic document delivery, signature, closings, and post-close services accessible to lenders. The Data and Analytics segment offers services consisting of property, mortgage performance data, and multiple listing service; mortgage and real estate analytics; and enterprise business intelligence. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.