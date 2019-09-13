Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Comparison side by side

Since Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.09 N/A 0.76 16.28 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% are 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.