Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

We are comparing Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.