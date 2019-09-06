Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Since Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.91 N/A 1.09 13.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.1%. Insiders held roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.