Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.27 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.