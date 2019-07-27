Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.63% respectively. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund -0.73% -1.03% 0.31% 1.38% 0% 2.35%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.