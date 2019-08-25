Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 33.02 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.21% respectively. Insiders owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.