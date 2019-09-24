Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.13 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 15.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares and 77.9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.58%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.