Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.88 N/A 2.25 8.91

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average target price and a 7.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.4% respectively. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 10.31% stronger performance while Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.