Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 39.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -13.16% -16.69% 4.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.