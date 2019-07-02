Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.20 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares and 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.34% are Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.