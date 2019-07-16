Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.61 N/A 2.45 5.76

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 8.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 70.31% respectively. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.58%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.