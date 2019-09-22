Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.26 13.87

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares and 68.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -4.98% -9.04% -0.13% -14.95% -45.57% -7.94%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 10.31% stronger performance while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has -7.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.