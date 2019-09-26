Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.59%. Insiders held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.