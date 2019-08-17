Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.