Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 28.58% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s rivals beat Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.