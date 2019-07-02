Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.99 N/A 2.73 3.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.