Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust beats on 2 of the 2 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.