Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 51.35%. Insiders held roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.