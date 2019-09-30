Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Contrasting side by side

Since Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 0.00 N/A 0.44 33.98

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.24% respectively. Insiders held roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.