Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Since Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.06 N/A 0.84 18.27 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.95 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 15.67% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 69.5% respectively. Comparatively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.