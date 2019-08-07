Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.27 N/A 0.84 18.27 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.