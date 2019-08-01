Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.23
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-0.34%
|0.28%
|5.15%
|12.84%
|6.23%
|14.53%
|Puyi Inc.
|2.3%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.24%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
