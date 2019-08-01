Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.23 N/A -0.20 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Puyi Inc. 2.3% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% -8.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Puyi Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.