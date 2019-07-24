Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.78 N/A -0.20 0.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.09 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 28.18% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 1.47% 1.84% 6.59% 11.25% 7.32% 12.05%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.