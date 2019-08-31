Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.28 N/A 0.84 18.27 Mmtec Inc. 7 3016.25 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.