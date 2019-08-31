Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|14.28
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3016.25
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Mmtec Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.
