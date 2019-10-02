Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Since Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 7.11% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.