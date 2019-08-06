Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.24 N/A 0.84 18.27 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.19 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. B. Riley Financial Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of B. Riley Financial Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 65.6%. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.