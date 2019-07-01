Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 13.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s average price target is $115, while its potential upside is 7.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 96.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -0.34% 0.28% 5.15% 12.84% 6.23% 14.53% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.