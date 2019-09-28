Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Comparing side by side

Both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.52 26.47

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund on 5 of the 6 factors.