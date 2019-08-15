Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|14
|14.08
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
