Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.08 N/A 0.84 18.27 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.