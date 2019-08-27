Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.54 N/A 0.84 18.27 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.