Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.30 N/A 0.84 18.27 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 12.03% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.