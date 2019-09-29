Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 Futu Holdings Limited 11 0.00 30.37M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 270,918,822.48% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 10.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Futu Holdings Limited.