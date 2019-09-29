Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.84
|18.27
|Futu Holdings Limited
|11
|0.00
|30.37M
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|270,918,822.48%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 25.17% and 10.8% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|3.08%
|5.05%
|5.84%
|12.9%
|14.93%
|21.64%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
