Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 9 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.08% of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.