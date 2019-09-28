Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.