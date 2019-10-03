Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparison side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 18.64% are Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.