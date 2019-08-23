Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.18 N/A 0.84 18.27 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.00 N/A 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average price target and a 38.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 0%. Competitively, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.