Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Comparing side by side

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.39 N/A 0.84 18.27 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.24 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30.33, while its potential upside is 8.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.17% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.